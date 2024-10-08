Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC Increases Stock Position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI)

Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF makes up 0.4% of Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC’s holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shira Ridge Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 24,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 11,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 52.7% during the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP raised its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 9,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period.

Shares of DFSI opened at $34.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.11 million, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.81. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a twelve month low of $27.07 and a twelve month high of $36.20.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

