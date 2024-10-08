Skyline Advisors Inc. Sells 1,187 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Skyline Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Skyline Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Skyline Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5,890.9% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $49.97 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $51.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.97 and a 200-day moving average of $49.19.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1011 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

