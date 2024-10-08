Skyline Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Skyline Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Skyline Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Skyline Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $8,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period.
Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
VSGX opened at $61.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84.
About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF
The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.
