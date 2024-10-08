1,323 Shares in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Acquired by Skyline Advisors Inc.

Skyline Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,542.9% in the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 66.4% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $273.74 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $267.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.84. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $193.00 and a 1-year high of $277.08.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.