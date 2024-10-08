Skyline Advisors Inc. Sells 3,144 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Skyline Advisors Inc. cut its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,144 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 3.4% of Skyline Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Skyline Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 210.9% in the 2nd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Avion Wealth bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

GOVT opened at $23.06 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.80.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.0629 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

