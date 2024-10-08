iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Position Boosted by Skyline Advisors Inc.

Skyline Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Skyline Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Skyline Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $10,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,518,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,973,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,868 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,085,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $647,263,000 after purchasing an additional 864,732 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,104,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,844,000 after purchasing an additional 834,982 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 125.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,494,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,829,000 after purchasing an additional 832,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,045,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,390,000 after purchasing an additional 767,009 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.86 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.19.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

