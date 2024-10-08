Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL) Shares Purchased by Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC

Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 22.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,080 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July comprises about 0.2% of Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. XML Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 19,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at about $558,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 3,204.6% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,096,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,450 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,556,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

BATS PJUL opened at $40.12 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.84. The stock has a market cap of $798.39 million, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.54.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

