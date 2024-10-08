Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC Raises Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 458,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 3.8% of Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $22,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Callan Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 15.2% during the third quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 107,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 14,236 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 299,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,866,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.4% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 158.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 39.2% during the third quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 164,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,151,000 after acquiring an additional 46,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $49.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.43. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $34.93 and a 52 week high of $50.57.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

