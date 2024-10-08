Skyline Advisors Inc. Acquires 215 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Skyline Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DMXF. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 49.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Ariadne Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $211,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ DMXF opened at $70.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.48. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.23 and a twelve month high of $73.20. The company has a market capitalization of $758.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

