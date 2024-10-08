Skyline Advisors Inc. Has $737,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Skyline Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 286.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 552,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,808,000 after acquiring an additional 409,360 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 273,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,258,000 after purchasing an additional 14,721 shares during the period. Finally, Lpwm LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $62.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.52. The company has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $63.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.