Sanctuary Advisors LLC Invests $2.17 Million in Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 52,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Central Securities by 5,584.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Central Securities by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. 8.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Securities Stock Down 0.9 %

CET opened at $45.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.22. Central Securities Co. has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $46.20.

Central Securities Company Profile

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

