46,611 Shares in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Purchased by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TENB. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tenable during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tenable in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenable

In other Tenable news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 3,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $140,935.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,731.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 3,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $142,492.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 278,493 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,082.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 3,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $140,935.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,731.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,469 shares of company stock worth $2,429,076. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tenable Stock Performance

Tenable stock opened at $40.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -69.72 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.03. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.85 and a twelve month high of $53.50.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $221.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.41 million. Research analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on TENB. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Tenable from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Baird R W upgraded shares of Tenable to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

Further Reading

