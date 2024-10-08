30,243 Shares in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Acquired by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ameren by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,092,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,447,516,000 after purchasing an additional 802,714 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Ameren by 25.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,931,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,696,022,000 after buying an additional 4,593,638 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,112,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,849,000 after buying an additional 156,733 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in Ameren by 204.3% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,827,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,111,000 after buying an additional 2,569,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ameren by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,877,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,836,000 after buying an additional 23,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of AEE stock opened at $87.14 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.49. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $67.03 and a 1-year high of $88.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Ameren Announces Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ameren from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Mizuho upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ameren in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded Ameren to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ameren from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In other Ameren news, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $131,923.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,640,758.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameren Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Further Reading

