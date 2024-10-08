Sanctuary Advisors LLC Takes $2.22 Million Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1,839.9% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 100,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 95,194 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 16,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HYD stock opened at $52.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.04.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1803 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

