Sanctuary Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 112.4% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 103.6% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $618,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,389,280. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $618,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,389,280. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $149,185.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,207.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

BAH stock opened at $161.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.86. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $114.69 and a one year high of $164.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 65.80%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 44.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAH

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.