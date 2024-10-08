8,706 Shares in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Bought by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,706 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sycomore Asset Management increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 60,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,973,000 after acquiring an additional 16,294 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 250.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 224,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,350,000 after purchasing an additional 160,269 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CYBR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.52.
CyberArk Software Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $276.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of -431.38 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $273.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.27. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $152.03 and a twelve month high of $294.89.
CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $224.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CyberArk Software Company Profile
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.
