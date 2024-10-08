Sanctuary Advisors LLC Invests $2.32 Million in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 129,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cheviot Value Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 73,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 12,661 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $902,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 68,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 10,380 shares in the last quarter. 46.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PID stock opened at $19.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.66. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $19.95. The company has a market cap of $874.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

