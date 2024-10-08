Sanctuary Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 66,818 Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 66,818 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Halliburton by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 121,928,734 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,806,431,000 after purchasing an additional 377,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Halliburton by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,274,105 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,952,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,740 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Halliburton by 46.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,090,055 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,408,171,000 after purchasing an additional 19,237,784 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Halliburton by 17,317.6% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,631,188 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $460,462,000 after purchasing an additional 13,552,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Halliburton by 20.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,087,115 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $340,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,620 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,066,119. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $31.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.30. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $27.52 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on HAL shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Halliburton from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Johnson Rice upgraded Halliburton to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Dbs Bank started coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Halliburton

About Halliburton

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.