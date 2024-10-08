Sanctuary Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 124,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Stewardship LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC now owns 350,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 731,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,043,000 after acquiring an additional 34,477 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 118,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000.

Shares of BSCQ stock opened at $19.49 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.69 and a 52-week high of $19.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

