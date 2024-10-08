Sanctuary Advisors LLC Takes $2.34 Million Position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 108,715 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 23,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the first quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the second quarter valued at $206,000. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock opened at $21.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.60. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.81 and a 52 week high of $22.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.27%.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

