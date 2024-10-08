Sanctuary Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,692,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,849,000 after buying an additional 939,142 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,397,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,341,000 after buying an additional 2,155,842 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,579,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,130,000 after buying an additional 434,685 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,479,000 after buying an additional 153,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 1st quarter worth about $53,096,000. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on TAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.36.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of TAP stock opened at $55.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.81. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $49.19 and a 12-month high of $69.18.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.20%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

