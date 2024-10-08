Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 119,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,620,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 160,000.0% during the second quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $204,000.

NYSEARCA:CGCP opened at $22.81 on Tuesday. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 12-month low of $20.99 and a 12-month high of $23.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.53.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.0828 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

