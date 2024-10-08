Sanctuary Advisors LLC Takes $2.43 Million Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 51,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,631,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,703,000 after buying an additional 550,017 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,011,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,656,000 after acquiring an additional 10,854 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4,688.2% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,290,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,932 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 964,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,321,000 after acquiring an additional 15,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 940,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,178,000 after purchasing an additional 140,132 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

LMBS opened at $48.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.49. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $45.06 and a 12-month high of $51.49.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.