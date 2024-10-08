Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the second quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion in the second quarter worth $36,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Ingredion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Ingredion from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ingredion from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Ingredion from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.33.

In other news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.02, for a total transaction of $134,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,040,070.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Robert A. Ritchie sold 1,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $149,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,988,250. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.02, for a total transaction of $134,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,040,070.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,046 shares of company stock worth $3,482,626 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $134.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.66. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $89.54 and a 1 year high of $138.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.34. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. Ingredion’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.06%.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

