Sanctuary Advisors LLC Invests $2.41 Million in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 53,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rollins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Rollins by 43.9% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 10,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $48.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.83. The stock has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 54.72 and a beta of 0.70. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $51.96.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Rollins had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The firm had revenue of $891.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.42%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Rollins in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $236,545.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,274,129.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $236,545.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,274,129.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total transaction of $224,084.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,999.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,056 shares of company stock valued at $698,347. Company insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

