25,971 Shares in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Acquired by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,668,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BG. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 52.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 185.2% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bunge Global by 261.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global Price Performance

BG opened at $98.94 on Tuesday. Bunge Global SA has a 12-month low of $86.10 and a 12-month high of $114.92. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $13.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

About Bunge Global

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

