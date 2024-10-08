61,823 Shares in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Bought by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 61,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,746,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Fidelity High Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $938,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 52.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 7,962 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 222,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,404,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FDVV stock opened at $50.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $36.94 and a one year high of $50.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.26 and its 200 day moving average is $47.28.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

