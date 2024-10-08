Sanctuary Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVY. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 936.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.60 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $252.00 price objective (down previously from $254.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Avery Dennison from $241.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $262.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.96.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of AVY stock opened at $214.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.99. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $165.21 and a 52 week high of $233.48.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.16. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.44% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.39%.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In other Avery Dennison news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total value of $608,850.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at $61,719,936.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Avery Dennison news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 3,000 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total transaction of $608,850.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at $61,719,936.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $2,129,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 304,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,745,870.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,108 shares of company stock valued at $12,545,087. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

