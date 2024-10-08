Sanctuary Advisors LLC Invests $2.50 Million in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,851 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Generac by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 23,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Generac by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Generac by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 6,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,117,000. Finally, Advanced Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,596,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Generac Stock Performance
Shares of GNRC stock opened at $173.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.86 and a 1 year high of $175.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.14.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently commented on GNRC shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Generac from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Generac from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Generac from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.71.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Generac
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total transaction of $794,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 562,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,346,790.61. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
About Generac
Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.
