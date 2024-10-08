Sanctuary Advisors LLC Invests $2.50 Million in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,851 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Generac by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 23,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Generac by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Generac by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 6,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,117,000. Finally, Advanced Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,596,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $173.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.86 and a 1 year high of $175.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.15. Generac had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $998.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GNRC shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Generac from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Generac from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Generac from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Generac

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total transaction of $794,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 562,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,346,790.61. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.