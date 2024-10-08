30,948 Shares in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Purchased by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 30,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 15.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 6.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers during the second quarter worth about $180,000.

Signet Jewelers Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SIG stock opened at $98.69 on Tuesday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $67.18 and a fifty-two week high of $112.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.10.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.11. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Signet Jewelers

In other news, insider Oded Edelman sold 1,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.53, for a total value of $132,152.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,087,916.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Oded Edelman sold 1,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.53, for a total transaction of $132,152.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,666 shares in the company, valued at $3,087,916.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total transaction of $695,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,821 shares in the company, valued at $4,766,137.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,892 shares of company stock valued at $6,536,982 over the last 90 days. 3.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SIG. StockNews.com cut Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.60.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

