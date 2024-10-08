Sanctuary Advisors LLC Invests $2.68 Million in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 28,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,097,000. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,840,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IGM opened at $95.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 52-week low of $60.65 and a 52-week high of $98.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.08.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

