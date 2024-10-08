Sanctuary Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 40,533 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APH. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 121.2% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on APH. Bank of America cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.58.

Amphenol Price Performance

APH opened at $62.85 on Tuesday. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $39.34 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.72. The company has a market cap of $75.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $5,818,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,323,010. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amphenol news, insider Luc Walter sold 106,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $6,804,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 447,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,743,640.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 90,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $5,818,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,323,010. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,516,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,236,640 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

