Sanctuary Advisors LLC Takes Position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 146,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockport Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC now owns 65,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Prospect Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 18,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 21,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

QYLD stock opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $15.91 and a 12 month high of $18.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.65 and its 200 day moving average is $17.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

About Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.181 dividend. This is a positive change from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.07%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

