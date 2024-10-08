Cetera Investment Advisers Has $5.76 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.72% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF worth $5,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FVAL. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Prism Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 448,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,567,000 after buying an additional 7,712 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 59.1% in the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 183,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,490,000 after buying an additional 11,691 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Value Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF stock opened at $60.29 on Tuesday. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.57 and a fifty-two week high of $60.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.05 million, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.52.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.