Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 6,469 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Mplx were worth $5,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPLX. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Mplx by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,417 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 9,717 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,253,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 190,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 463,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,011,000 after purchasing an additional 52,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 82,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MPLX. UBS Group upped their target price on Mplx from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Mplx from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Mplx in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mplx from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Mplx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

MPLX opened at $44.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $35.06 and a 1-year high of $45.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.98.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 35.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.63%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

