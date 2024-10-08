JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB) Stock Position Raised by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,929 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $5,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at $85,000.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Price Performance

JMUB opened at $50.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Municipal ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1506 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

