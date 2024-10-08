Cetera Investment Advisers Has $5.89 Million Position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,632 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 2.58% of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF worth $5,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period.

Shares of PSP opened at $67.25 on Tuesday. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $47.01 and a 12-month high of $69.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.52 million, a PE ratio of 68.12 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.47.

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

