Sanctuary Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Markel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Markel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Markel Group during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Markel Group by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 38 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Markel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham purchased 20 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,512.50 per share, with a total value of $30,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,787.50. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,550.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,295.65 and a 52 week high of $1,670.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,560.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,558.44.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $25.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.76 by $5.19. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 13.00%. Equities research analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 89.1 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Markel Group in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,626.83.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

