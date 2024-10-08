PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (SDHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on October 31st

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SDHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th.

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund Price Performance

NYSE SDHY opened at $16.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.55. PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $13.93 and a 52 week high of $16.75.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.