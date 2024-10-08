Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $5,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 19.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,583,000 after buying an additional 9,125 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,197,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 115,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,970,000 after buying an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.8% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 224.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MPWR. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $959.90.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MPWR opened at $930.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $881.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $793.90. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $392.10 and a twelve month high of $959.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.87, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.11.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $507.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.58, for a total value of $2,145,476.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,406 shares in the company, valued at $56,053,481.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.58, for a total value of $2,145,476.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,406 shares in the company, valued at $56,053,481.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 3,205 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.58, for a total transaction of $2,665,213.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,987,866.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,535 shares of company stock worth $41,171,238 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.