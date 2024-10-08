JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 115.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,909 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF were worth $5,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000.

NYSEARCA JGRO opened at $76.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.58. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $51.21 and a 1-year high of $78.28.

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

