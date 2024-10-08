City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th.

City Office REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years. City Office REIT has a dividend payout ratio of -93.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect City Office REIT to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.

CIO opened at $5.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $239.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.34, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.95. City Office REIT has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $6.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.25.

City Office REIT ( NYSE:CIO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.41). City Office REIT had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $42.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that City Office REIT will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

