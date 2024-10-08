Cetera Investment Advisers Decreases Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $5,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 325.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 395,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,069,000 after buying an additional 302,492 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,757,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,201,000 after buying an additional 172,347 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 892,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,307,000 after buying an additional 163,699 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 400.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 201,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,249,000 after buying an additional 161,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 375,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,041,000 after buying an additional 158,170 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1451 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.