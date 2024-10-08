Ergo (ERG) Trading 8.7% Lower This Week

Ergo (ERG) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 8th. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00001094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. Ergo has a market cap of $53.34 million and $173,560.58 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,629.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.78 or 0.00524968 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00009541 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.57 or 0.00104695 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00029568 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.40 or 0.00233755 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00029999 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00073157 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 77,842,266 coins and its circulating supply is 77,842,413 coins. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

