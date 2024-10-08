i3 Energy Plc (LON:I3E) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.26

i3 Energy Plc (LON:I3E – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, October 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.26 ($0.00) per share on Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

i3 Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

LON:I3E opened at GBX 12.65 ($0.17) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £151.74 million, a PE ratio of 1,269.80 and a beta of 0.25. i3 Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 8.25 ($0.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 13.98 ($0.18). The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 10.94.

About i3 Energy

i3 Energy Plc, a holding company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in the United Kingdom and Canada. The company holds the 13/23c and 13/23d blocks in Liberator field; and 75% interest in the 13/23c-10 well in the Serenity field. Its production asset base consists of approximately 850 net conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production wells in Central Alberta, Wapiti / Elmworth, Simonette, and the Clearwater play, Canada.

