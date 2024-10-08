Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,991 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Dollar General were worth $6,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 30.6% during the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at $368,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 20.1% during the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc grew its position in Dollar General by 3.8% during the second quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 52,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG stock opened at $84.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.65. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $168.07. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.09). Dollar General had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $139.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.48.

In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant purchased 1,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.83 per share, with a total value of $80,830.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,284.90. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.83 per share, for a total transaction of $80,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,284.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Warren F. Bryant acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.40 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,298,812. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

