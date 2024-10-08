Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 12,797 Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,797 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 4.20% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF worth $6,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 212.6% during the second quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF during the second quarter worth $419,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 72.3% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares during the last quarter.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JULW opened at $34.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $150.27 million, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.87 and a 200-day moving average of $33.31. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF has a 52-week low of $28.82 and a 52-week high of $35.04.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF Company Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (JULW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JULW was launched on Jun 30, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

