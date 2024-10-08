British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Holdings Boosted by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 220,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,938 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $6,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its position in British American Tobacco by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 17,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 3.8% in the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 5.0% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 6.3% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 21.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 11th.

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $35.22 on Tuesday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $39.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

