Cetera Investment Advisers Has $6.86 Million Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $6,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,544,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 526,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,998,000 after buying an additional 85,433 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $12,640,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

BATS:CBOE opened at $207.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $205.34 and a 200-day moving average of $187.31. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.46 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, August 16th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dave Howson sold 2,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.22, for a total value of $450,222.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,681 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,817.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 2,392 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.22, for a total transaction of $450,222.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,817.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total transaction of $346,021.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,690.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,261 shares of company stock worth $3,604,822 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBOE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $218.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up previously from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CBOE

Cboe Global Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.