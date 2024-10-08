Cetera Investment Advisers Cuts Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,545 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,849 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in SAP were worth $6,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in SAP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in SAP by 892.3% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in SAP by 1,270.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SAP in the 1st quarter worth $29,000.

SAP Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:SAP opened at $218.10 on Tuesday. SAP SE has a one year low of $127.30 and a one year high of $231.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.31, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. SAP had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $251.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.17.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

